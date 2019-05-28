CCTV appeal over Greenham bike theft

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have "vital information" following a bicycle theft at Newbury and Crookham Golf Club in Bury's Bank Road, Greenham.

At around 6pm on 11 May, a man removed an unsecured bike from the golf club's trolley area and rode off on it.

The bicycle is described as a Caledonian 2018 model in matte zinc grey, with light saddlebags and Garmin Varia UT800 front and rear lights.

Investigating officer PC Louise Eaton, based at Newbury police station said: “I am releasing CCTV images of this man as I believe that he may have information that is vital to this investigation.

"I urge anyone who recognises him or has any information about this incident to contact police quoting reference '43190141753' on non-emergency number 101, or to make a report online.

"Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."