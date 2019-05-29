Newbury MP - "I'm bored with Brexit"

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon has said he is bored with Brexit and that people should stop shouting about it.

Instead, he told pupils at Bradfield Primary School that people should focus on more important matters, such as Orkambi and climate change.

The Conservative MP was responding to questions about whether he would join a protest to help make Orkambi available on the NHS.

He said: “I walk into Parliament and there are people everyday ‘we want Brexit’ and others saying ‘we don’t want Brexit’.

“To be perfectly honest, I’m bored with Brexit. I want it to be over and done with.

“It’s not going to change anyone’s life in a way like a health condition does.

“It’s not a really serious issue like our existence on this planet, like climate change, or if we get our education or health service wrong.

“These are issues that will affect people in 20 to 30 years time.

“I want to get rid of Brexit as an issue. We need to move on to how people live and breathe and run around.

“We need to stop people shouting about Brexit and get people shouting about the need for new drugs and supporting them.

“This is something that can unite everybody.

“Our country is divided at the moment.

“We need more unity in this country at the moment and I think what you are doing is something noble and decent.

“I would join a protest if it’s efficient.

“If me turning up gets my face in a newspaper or on social media, that’s about me, not Tilly.”

He told the Year 6 class to keep up their good work supporting Tilly and the Orkambi campaign.

Mr Benyon said that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Government’s pharmaceutical watchdog, “had to make a decision that’s quite detached from the life you lead” and that Tilly and her classmates needed to put decision makers “in touch with the reality”.

He said: “There are lots of drugs being sold, some are more effective than others.

“NICE – sometimes I think they are not very nice actually.

“I think they do a good job most of the time.”

Mr Benyon later said that he was being flippant about NICE, adding that he wouldn’t want their job. “I just hope they make the right decision on this one,” he said.