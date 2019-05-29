Newbury MP - "I'm bored with Brexit"

11-year-old's call for Orkambi 'wonder drug' supported by MP
Wed, 29 May 2019
Richard Benyon - Conservative
NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon has said he is bored with Brexit and that people should stop shouting about it.
Instead, he told pupils at Bradfield Primary School that people should focus on more important matters, such as Orkambi and climate change.
The Conservative MP was responding to questions about whether he would join a protest to help make Orkambi available on the NHS.
He said: “I walk into Parliament and there are people everyday ‘we want Brexit’ and others saying ‘we don’t want Brexit’.
“To be perfectly honest, I’m bored with Brexit. I want it to be over and done with.
“It’s not going to change anyone’s life in a way like a health condition does.
“It’s not a really serious issue like our existence on this planet, like climate change, or if we get our education or health service wrong.
“These are issues that will affect people in 20 to 30 years time.
“I want to get rid of Brexit as an issue. We need to move on to how people live and breathe and run around.
“We need to stop people shouting about Brexit and get people shouting about the need for new drugs and supporting them.
“This is something that can unite everybody.
“Our country is divided at the moment.
“We need more unity in this country at the moment and I think what you are doing is something noble and decent.
“I would join a protest if it’s efficient.
“If me turning up gets my face in a newspaper or on social media, that’s about me, not Tilly.”
He told the Year 6 class to keep up their good work supporting Tilly and the Orkambi campaign.
Mr Benyon said that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Government’s pharmaceutical watchdog, “had to make a decision that’s quite detached from the life you lead” and that Tilly and her classmates needed to put decision makers “in touch with the reality”.
He said: “There are lots of drugs being sold, some are more effective than others.
“NICE – sometimes I think they are not very nice actually.
“I think they do a good job most of the time.”
Mr Benyon later said that he was being flippant about NICE, adding that he wouldn’t want their job. “I just hope they make the right decision on this one,” he said.
NWNThatcham
29/05/2019 - 12:12
Bored with Benyon.
Reply
NoisyNortherner
29/05/2019 - 11:11
Most of the problems facing this country have been caused not by Europe, but by successive Westminster governments over the past 40 years. Name a scare story touted by the press, and you can pretty much guarantee that it was within our own government's power to address it. Europe has served as a convenient scapegoat while the asset strippers and the gamblers have made hay with the wealth of this country. And now that it's time to pay the piper and follow through on all those threats made over the decades, they're reverting to type and eating each other. There's not one decent person among the dozen or so candidates who you'd trust to run a school bake sale, let alone the fucking country. And Labour aren't any better at the moment. Is it any surprise that the parties that were not ambiguous about where they stood on this whole shit-show did as well as they did in the EU and Local elections?
Reply
EugeneStryker
29/05/2019 - 11:11
The Euro myths website is an interesting place to read EU scare stories from the right wing media being debunked; turns out that Britain's mushy peas weren't going to be banned! Also, the Big Brexit Short by Bloomberg News found on youtube will make your blood boil!
Reply
NewburyLad
29/05/2019 - 07:07
We are ALL bored of it and ALL 650 of you MPs should have done your job and taken us fully out of the EU on March 29th because, despite what the Lib Dems now say, we all knew what leaving the EU meant - your Government even spent £9million telling us, including Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg.
Reply
EugeneStryker
29/05/2019 - 10:10
The accusation is that the Leave campaign was vague on the details of what Brexit meant, so they could appeal to no deal nutters to those who believed no one was talking about leaving the single market and everyone in between. If you can post a link to what leave meant that would be interesting. So far we have heard these options: Canada, Norway +, Norway ++, No Deal, Ukraine, Switzerland, Turkey etc. I wonder how Brexiteers would now be re-acting had Remain won and were now using it as a mandate to join the Euro and Schengen.
Reply
ImfromEeklo
29/05/2019 - 10:10
No not everyone knew what it meant. A quick straw poll amongst leave voters amongst my acquaintances shows that only about 1 in 10 knew it would mean leaving the common market. Even your leave campaigners boasted that the UK would be able to cherry-pick whatever they wanted. Yes, my data is anecdotal but so is your "we all knew", you might have but you have no basis for such extrapolation. Stop pretending that leave was in any way defined as a type of Brexit (soft,hard, no deal, blue, purple, yellow or whatever)
Reply
Kayaker Pete
29/05/2019 - 10:10
A straw poll amongst your thicko mates is no basis for an argument that leave voters didn't understand what they were voting for. Typical Remainer nonsense. You lost the argument, get over it.
Reply
DaveSquire
29/05/2019 - 10:10
If you are so confident that people knew what they were voting for why do you not support a second referendum? Surely the result would be the same as last time?
Reply
Kayaker Pete
29/05/2019 - 11:11
Yes, the results of the elections to the EU Parliament would indicate the same result or even greater leave margin. Why waste the money? Despite what some Remainers kid themselves with, there hasn't been a big shift in opinion to remain. We have had the democratic decision, the will of the electorate should be implemented.
Reply
DaveSquire
29/05/2019 - 09:09
Before the referendum we were told there would be sunlit uplands, £350M more per week for the NHS, they need us more than we need them, the argument was how much better off we would be out rather than in the EU. Now you are saying everyone voted for a no-deal Brexit? We are all bored of Brexit but once the Withdrawal Agreement has been agreed, we have years and years of trade negotiations to get through...the fun has not really started yet.
Reply