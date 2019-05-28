Rail disruption between Reading and London Paddington expected for "rest of the day"

SOME train services between Reading and London Paddington are being cancelled and others are being delayed by up to an hour this evening.

Major disruption is being caused by an earlier trespass incident between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington.

All lines between these stations have now been reopened, but damage to the overhead electric wires between Reading and London Paddington means that fewer trains are able to run.

Network Rail say that services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

This is expected until the end of the day.

People are being advised to check their journey before travelling.