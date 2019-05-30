In this week's Newbury Weekly News, Newbury's two shopping centres are reportedly up for sale.

Also in this week's paper, Newbury Liberal Democrat Judith Bunting has spoken of her surprise of being elected to the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, West Berkshire Council's vision for the future has been branded 'ambitionless'.

And hundreds of runners pounded through Newbury for the Roc 10k race, we've got a report and pictures.

In Hungerford news, tributes have been paid to a man found dead in Hungerford at the weekend.

In Thatcham, plans for redeveloping part of the town centre have been given the nod.

And in North Hampshire, MP Kit Malthouse is bidding to become the next Conservative Party leader.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.