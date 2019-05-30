Rossiter is raring to go

NEWBURY’S Matt Rossiter has been selected to represent Great Britain in the men’s four at the European Rowing Championships in Lucerne, Switzerland, this weekend.

Rossiter, along with Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, and Ollie Cook will come together in the four at the championships for the first time, with Morgan Bolding and James Johnston selected as the two spares.

The competition for the six spots was fierce and went down to the wire with a number of seat races held at a training camp in Aviz, Portugal.

Rossiter, who has been selected for the men’s four after racing in the pair last season said: “The four of us are really excited to have been selected for the Europeans.

“It has been challenging to have to tussle with your best mates while living in a hotel together, however it just goes to show the quality of athletes in the squad.

“It has been a new experience for all of us but everyone has got on with the job in hand.”

And the 29-year-old believes the vast experience can prove to be crucial in Great Britain’s attempt at winning the championships.

“As a four, we’re now looking forward to getting some time together in the boat ahead of racing this weekend.

“We’ve got a good mix of experience with Ollie and I, slightly older in years, backed up by the younger talent of Sholto and Rory, so we’re excited to see what we can do.”

Brendan Purcell said: “For any coach, making a decision on who gets selected to represent their country is really important, so it’s vital they have the time to make all the assessments they need in order to select the best possible crews.

“The coaching team have worked closely with the athletes over the past few days and have been

very diligent in their process to identify the best possible combination for the Europeans,” he added.

Rossiter will also take part in the men’s pair event in the championships with Harry Glenister.