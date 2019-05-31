Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Spread the Tadley Treacle Fair joy on Sunday

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Tadley gears up for annual Treacle Fair in Saunders Fields

LODDON Valley Lions is holding its annual Tadley Treacle Fair in Saunders Field, Tadley, this weekend. 

In addition to trade stands, refreshments, charity and gift stalls, entertainment will be provided by Reading Scottish Pipe Band, Dance Phaze, Conquest K9 Dog Display team and a parade of vintage vehicles. 

There will also be a licensed bar provided by Tadley Calleva Football Club. 

There had been some concern about whether the Treacle Fair would go ahead this year, considering Lidl has just submitted an application to build a store on the site.

The Treacle Fair is on Sunday between 11am and 5pm. Entry is £3 for adults and £1 for children. 

