Charlotte's call-up

NEWBURY’S Charlotte Payne has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Halle Throws International in Germany this weekend.

Following last week, when she set an under-18 British record in the hammer, Payne will make her debut in the event.

Payne is currently part of the Newbury AC team and alongside Charlotte Williams, from Blackburn, the pair will take part in the under-20 hammer event.

Peter Stanley, head of Field and Combined Events at British Athletics, said: “It is a pleasure that each and every year we are able to take a team to such a highly-rated and world-renowned event in Halle.

“We have once again selected a strong team of British throwers, many of whom have started the season in career best perform.

“Halle is a perfect opportunity for both senior and age-group athletes to test themselves against the best in the world as an important year for all involved continues.

“It is also very positive that each athlete has their own coaching network, which can be seen as a very encouraging illustration of the quality of our developing throws coaches.”