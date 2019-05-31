A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

THE A4 is closed in both directions near Frouds Lane and Cod Hill in Woolhampton due to a serious incident.

Police say the road is likely to remain shut for several hours.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and where ever possible travel between Newbury and Reading via the M4.

Thames Valley Roads Policing tweeted: "Road closures are in place near the A340 junction on the A4 near Midgham Berkshire due to a serious RTC.

"Diversions are in place but weight limits will reduce access for HGV's, so please find alternative routes and avoid the area where possible."