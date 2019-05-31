Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

Drivers being advised to avoid the area

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

A34b

THE A4 is closed in both directions near Frouds Lane and Cod Hill in Woolhampton due to a serious incident. 

Police say the road is likely to remain shut for several hours.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and where ever possible travel between Newbury and Reading via the M4.

Thames Valley Roads Policing tweeted: "Road closures are in place near the A340 junction on the A4 near Midgham Berkshire due to a serious RTC.

"Diversions are in place but weight limits will reduce access for HGV's, so please find alternative routes and avoid the area where possible."

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Globe Inn opens today

Trek along to the Globe Inn

Rail disruption between Reading and London Paddington expected for "rest of the day"

Rail disruption between Reading and London Paddington expected for "rest of the day"

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

Newbury Liberal Democrat elected to the European Parliament 

Newbury Liberal Democrat elected to the EU

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33