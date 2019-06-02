Anger as rubbish not collected for seven weeks

Residents at a Compton housing estate are in uproar after their bins reportedly went uncollected for seven weeks.

A compound set aside for waste disposal was apparently neglected by local authorities, leaving rubbish to spill out on to the street.

By Sunday, the waste build-up appeared to have become a hygiene concern.

Neighbours complained of rat infestations and of a persistent foul odour emanating from the site.

The Wilson Close estate – which is made up of around 16 households – is owned and maintained by Sovereign, one of the largest housing associations in the UK.

Waste collection duties have been contracted privately.

As a matter of policy, contractors are said to have informed locals that they will not collect from sites where waste is being left outside allocated bins.

In the case of Wilson Close, this is Sovereign’s responsibility.

“There’s not enough bins for the amount of people that live here,” said one resident, who didn’t wish to be named. “The bins aren’t big enough.

“But you tell the council, they’re not interested, and then we get people up here fly-tipping.”

In response to claims of dumping, residents proposed that a keypad-secured door be fitted to the compound.

Instead, Sovereign installed a combination lock, which was quickly discarded.

Another resident, who lives next to the Wilson Close estate, has petitioned Sovereign, the council and the contractors repeatedly.

He complained that “nobody takes ownership of the problem."

He said: “As far as I’ve been led to believe, there’s only four bins [in the compound] … and it’s a fortnightly collection.

“Now, clearly, one or both of those things aren’t enough."

Regional housing manager at Sovereign’s West Berkshire branch Sarah Andrews told the Newbury Weekly News that action is to be taken.

She said: “We’re aware there have been issues with the bin store and rubbish disposal at Wilson Close.

“We’re working with West Berks Council and exploring ways to address residents’ concerns.

“In the meantime, we’ve arranged for the rubbish to be cleared.”