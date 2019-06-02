'Sweet-natured Chutney' looking for a new home

TWO-year-old lurcher Chutney, pictured above, is sweet-natured and always up for a fun game of chase or tuggy, and once you make friends, he enjoys a good fuss and scratches behind the ear.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Chutney is a real eye-catcher, with good looks that match his gorgeous charm and character.

“He would like owners who are happy to build a relationship with him through playing with toys and training while visiting him at the centre.

“He loves to learn and is very responsive to positive reward training.

“His basic training is going well and he is proving keen to learn for that tasty treat.

“He would love new owners who are happy to continue his training as he settles into his new home.

“Chutney would like to be the only dog in the home.

“He is socialising with other dogs at the centre and making friends and this will need to be continued in his new home.

“He could potentially live with children aged 11 years and over.

“This boy is just gorgeous, given the time to settle in, he will make a very loving addition to the home.”

If you can give Chutney a new home, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk