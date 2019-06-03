ROC Matt breaks two world records

THE chief executive of Newbury-based IT company ROC Technologies has made history by being part of a group of adventurers who broke two world records for the highest-ever game of rugby and touch rugby.

Matt Franklin was joined by a team of former international rugby players, leading business executives and a diverse range of people from the rugby community on Mount Everest last month.

The team played mixed touch rugby and the highest game of full contact rugby in history, 6,331m above sea level at the Rongbuk Glacier near Mount Everest’s Advanced Base Camp.

The team that took part in the extreme challenge on April 30 included rugby stars Lee Mears (England) and Shane Williams (Wales), Ollie Phillips, a former star of the international Rugby Sevens circuit and Tamara Taylor, a legend of the women’s game.

Mr Franklin said: “It was fantastic to be able to get involved in this great challenge for such a worthy cause and I was humbled by the support I received from friends, colleagues and family.

“The challenge was much harder than I expected.

“The combination of the altitude, extreme temperatures and lack of sleep really takes its toll on the body after a while and I found it very difficult.

“Playing rugby at that altitude leaves you totally breathless, but the team spirit really helped us all to muster up the energy and desire to achieve this amazing outcome.”

Team captain Shane Williams said: “In arguably the world’s most spectacular setting for a rugby match, but also the most inhospitable conditions, the game was incredibly tough.

“If you ran during the match it took 10 minutes to recover.

“That said, everyone put in 100 per cent and there was some great rugby played.

“I can’t praise the team enough.”

The record attempts were part of the LMAX Exchange Rugby Challenge to raise money for Wooden Spoon, a children’s charity that funds life-changing projects across the UK and Ireland to support children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage.

Mr Franklin has raised an incredible £17,775 on his own, which goes towards the LMAX total of more than £300,000.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-franklin-everest