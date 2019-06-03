Newbury to host 'prosecco in the park' festival this summer

NEWBURY is to host its first-ever Prosecco in the Park festival this summer.

The weekend event will feature pop-up bars selling Proseccco, Champagne, gin and beer, with street food stalls, outdoor films and live music.

It will launch this summer at Northcroft and Goldwell Parks.

The festivals, designed for families, will entertain festival-goers with the latest film screenings for all ages.

Event organiser Matt Bates said: “To add Newbury to the 2019 summer tour, I couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve invested heavily in a large screen as well as building three of the most incredible bars on the boutique festival scene – The Cocktail Box, The Craft Beer Bunker and the all-new Gin House to accompany our stunning Mobile Prosecco and Champagne Bar – the largest in the UK.

“We will now include a heap more street food outlets as well as a lot more cover for people should they need shade from the summer sun – or liquid sunshine.”

Prosecco in the Park will feature eight screenings of films, including Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, The Greatest Showman and Mary Poppins Returns.

Northcroft and Goldwell Parks will burst into life as doors open at 5pm on Friday, August 23, kicking off with A Star is Born, followed by four screenings on Saturday and three on Sunday.

The festival is scheduled to take place between August 23 and 25.

General admission tickets start at £10 for adults.

Children aged 12 and under can enter free.

To book tickets, view the film list, venues and prices, head to www.proseccointhepark.co.uk