One person dies in Woolhampton crash

ONE person has died in a crash between a lorry and a car on the A4 near Frouds Lane and Cod Hill in Woolhampton.

The South Central Ambulance Service were called there at 11am with an ambulance crew, ambulance officer and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police say the road is likely to remain shut for several hours.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and wherever possible travel between Newbury and Reading via the M4.

Thames Valley Roads Policing tweeted: "Road closures are in place near the A340 junction on the A4 near Midgham due to a serious RTC.

"Diversions are in place but weight limits will reduce access for HGVs, so please find alternative routes and avoid the area where possible."