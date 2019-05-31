Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

A SINK hole has closed a West Berkshire road.

The B4009 is currently shut approximately 400m south of its junction with Red Shute Hill.

The advised alternative route for traffic is via the A4, Tull Way, Bowling Green Road, Heath Lane, Cold Ash Hill, Hermitage Road, Red Shute Hill and vice versa - although this will not be signed on site.

West Berkshire Council says the road is expected to reopen around 7pm tonight.