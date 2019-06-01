Cooper-Clark expected to leave Thatcham

AFTER four memorable seasons in blue and white, Shane Cooper-Clark is expected to leave Thatcham Town this summer.

The striker is yet to commit to another club for the 2019/20 football season, but he won't be playing at Waterside Park when the season begins in August.

Cooper-Clark made 149 appearances during his time with the Kingfishers, scoring an incredible 121 goals during that spell.

And undoubtedly, the 2017/18 will live long in the memory of Cooper-Clark and the Thatcham supporters as they won both the Hellenic Premier League title and the FA Vase at Wembley.

The forward notched in 63 goals in 57 appearances during that season, which included the only goal of the game as Thatcham beat Stockton Town 1-0 at the national stadium.

Elsewhere, the club announced that they are in discussions with James Tennant, Stuart Cattell and Josh Helmore in regards to staying on next season.

However, Calum Ward's loan deal has ended while Zidane Akers has also saw his loan at the club come to a finish.

But Jack Stanley, Jon Beeden, Adam Kelly, Jordan Williams, Jack Alexander, Scott Rees, Kyle Tooze, George Jeacock, Michael Miller, Curtis Angell, Tom Melledew and Gareth Thomas are all expected to remain at the club.

Good news for @Thatcham_TownFC today as the experienced duo of Tom Melledew and Gareth Thomas will remain at Waterside Park next season. #Thatcham #Kingfishers https://t.co/ZjuOq7UMJZ — Liam Headd (@liamh_nwn) May 25, 2019

While youth players Thierry Carrington, Will Frank and Callum Beasley are due to move into the first-team.

We'll have more updates from the club and manager Danny Robinson about the squad in the next few weeks.