Appeal after firework fired from car in Thatcham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a firework was launched from a car in Thatcham.

The missile set fire to a hedge at around 10pm on Saturday, June 1 on Sagecroft Road at the junction with Kipling Close.

The vehicle, described as being a small grey saloon, drove off in the direction of Park Lane.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the arson.



Firefighters extinguished the fire and no one was injured.



Investigating officer PC Aaron Trafford based at Newbury police station said: “I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward.



“If you have information about the incident, please report this via the non-emergency police number 101 quoting reference 43190164888, or contact us online.



“If you do not wish to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”