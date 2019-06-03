Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Appeal after firework fired from car in Thatcham

Witnesses to arson being sought

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a firework was launched from a car in Thatcham.

The missile set fire to a hedge at around 10pm on Saturday, June 1 on Sagecroft Road at the junction with Kipling Close.

The vehicle, described as being a small grey saloon, drove off in the direction of Park Lane.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the arson.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

Investigating officer PC Aaron Trafford based at Newbury police station said: “I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you have information about the incident, please report this via the non-emergency police number 101 quoting reference 43190164888, or contact us online.

“If you do not wish to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

One person dies in Woolhampton crash

45-0605b-ambulance

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

Attempted overnight raid at Sainsbury's store

Attempted raid at Sainsbury's

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33