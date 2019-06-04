Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury drink-driver was in middle of the road

“That’s a very high reading, isn’t it?” - judge

A NEWBURY drink-driver was careering along in the middle of the road when he was spotted by police.

The mobile patrol officers turned around and followed Liam O’Brien’s silver Vauxhall Astra before causing it to stop, Reading magistrates heard last Thursday.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said: “They immediately smelled alcohol on the defendant’s breath and conducted a roadside breath test, which he failed.”

A subsequent, more accurate, test at Newbury police station revealed that 48-year-old Mr O’Brien, who lives in Bartholomew Street, had drunk nearly three times the legal limit.

He admitted driving in Salcombe Road, Newbury, after drinking more than the legal limit on May 7. The tests showed 86mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

District judge Davinder Lachhar remarked: “That’s a very high reading, isn’t it?”

Bruno Haine, defending, replied that his client had alcohol dependency problems as well as financial worries.

Judge Lachhar adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Mr O’Brien was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

  • NoisyNortherner

    04/06/2019 - 09:09

    "Bruno Haine, defending, replied that his client had alcohol dependency problems as well as financial worries." Not linked though I'm sure. As much as it may upset some sensibilities, alcohol and drug dependency are best dealt with through effective treatment rather than locking someone up. Punishment is never as effective as rehabilitation.

