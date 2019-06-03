Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

US Jeep at Greenham ahead of D-Day events

Vehicle will promote D-DAY 75 commemoration

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

US Jeep at Greenham ahead of D-Day events

GREENHAM Trust has just taken delivery of a 1943 US Willys Jeep. 

The vehicle will be driven around Greenham Business Park and the local area leading up to the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday. 

It will also be part of the set for the D-DAY 75 events that have been created by the first ever collaboration of The Watermill and Corn Exchange theatres tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Wednesday at Building 101 on the park.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

One person dies in Woolhampton crash

45-0605b-ambulance

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

Attempted overnight raid at Sainsbury's store

Attempted raid at Sainsbury's

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33