US Jeep at Greenham ahead of D-Day events
Mon, 03 Jun 2019
GREENHAM Trust has just taken delivery of a 1943 US Willys Jeep.
The vehicle will be driven around Greenham Business Park and the local area leading up to the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday.
It will also be part of the set for the D-DAY 75 events that have been created by the first ever collaboration of The Watermill and Corn Exchange theatres tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Wednesday at Building 101 on the park.
