Francesca takes action

A YOUNG girl from Baughurst has raised an incredible £750 for the Brooke Equine Charity.

Francesca Dance, aged nine, hosted a bake sale at Vine Hunt Pony Club on May 6.

She decided to fundraise for the charity after seeing an advert on television.

She said: “I was really upset when I saw some donkeys on television who had broken legs which were not healed properly, but were still working and carrying heavy loads.”

Francesca has been riding nearly all her life, thanks to her family’s interest in horses and carriage driving.

She said: “My favourite thing about riding is cantering on my pony Mayfly and doing jumps and cross-country on her.”

All funds raised by Francesca will go towards Brooke’s work across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

More than 100 million working horses, donkeys and mules are currently supporting 600 million people in some of the poorest places in the world.

Brooke works with owners, communities and policy makers to bring about lasting improvements to the lives of these working animals.