Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Arrests following arson in Burghfield

Fire damaged a van and two nearby vehicles

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

police

Four men have been arrested after a suspected arson attack that damaged four vehicles in Burghfield.

The suspects (aged 28, 36, 44 and 47), all from Reading, have been detained on suspicion of arson and conspiracy to burgle.

The men were arrested this morning following a van being set on fire in Mill End at around 1.45am on June 3.

The fire spread from the van to another vehicle, and damaged two others. Nobody was injured.

The 28-year-old and the 47-year-old remain in custody; the other two men have been released on bail until July 1.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Clark, based at Reading police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

"If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference '43190165704' or make a report online.

"Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

One person dies in Woolhampton crash

45-0605b-ambulance

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

Attempted overnight raid at Sainsbury's store

Attempted raid at Sainsbury's

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33