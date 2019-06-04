Arrests following arson in Burghfield

Four men have been arrested after a suspected arson attack that damaged four vehicles in Burghfield.

The suspects (aged 28, 36, 44 and 47), all from Reading, have been detained on suspicion of arson and conspiracy to burgle.

The men were arrested this morning following a van being set on fire in Mill End at around 1.45am on June 3.

The fire spread from the van to another vehicle, and damaged two others. Nobody was injured.

The 28-year-old and the 47-year-old remain in custody; the other two men have been released on bail until July 1.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Clark, based at Reading police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

"If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference '43190165704' or make a report online.

"Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."