Hambridge Road closed due to accident
Tue, 04 Jun 2019
HAMBRIDGE Road, Newbury is closed in both directions due to an accident.
The South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:57am today with a report of a collision between a van and a cyclist.
They sent a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to the incident.
Fortunately the cyclist did not sustain serious injuries – as the air ambulance team were not required after all – and the cyclist will be going be road to hospital for further assessment.
More to follow.
