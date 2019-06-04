Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hambridge Road closed due to accident

HAMBRIDGE Road, Newbury is closed in both directions due to an accident. 

The South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:57am today with a report of a collision between a van and a cyclist.

They sent a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to the incident.

Fortunately the cyclist did not sustain serious injuries – as the air ambulance team were not required after all – and the cyclist will be going be road to hospital for further assessment.

 

More to follow. 

