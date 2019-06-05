Call for Thatcham youngsters to enter photo contest

YOUNG people in Thatcham with an eye for photography can submit their favourite pictures with a chance of a winning a prize.

Thatcham Photographic Club, in collaboration with Thatcham Town Council and Scion Communications Ltd, has launched its 2019 Photographic Competition for young people living in or studying within 10 miles of Thatcham.

The theme of the competition is ‘My Favourite Photo’ and there are two age groups, with prizes for first, second and third in each group.

Thatcham Photographic Club chairman Paul Roberts said: “This is our fifth year of running this student competition and the quality of the students’ work is always excellent and seems to improve every year.

“Thatcham Photographic Club encourages young people to take an interest in photography and frequently works with young people’s groups with activities and workshops to foster and develop photographic awareness.”

The competition will form part of this year’s Thatcham Festival, which will run from Saturday, October 12, to Sunday, October 20.

Students may submit up to three photos which must be their own work, unaided by others.

Images can be sent by email to festivalcomp@thatchamphotoclub.com

The competition is now open for submissions and these can be made at any time until September 21.

Young people up to 17 years old are encouraged to enter for a chance to win a prize of up to £75 in Amazon vouchers.

For more information, call Mr Roberts on (01635) 866841 or for information about Thatcham Festival, call Thatcham Town Council on (01635) 863592.