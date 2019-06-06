Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, a local man tells us that he had “no hesitation” in jumping a barrier to come to the aid of a seven-year-old boy who fell from a rollercoaster.

Also in this week's paper, a technicality stopped councillors from adopting a petition calling for action over climate change. 

Meanwhile, plans to open a community sports facility have drawn criticism. 

And a charity ride out has raised more than £1,000 in memory of a Thatcham man. 

In Hungerford news, there’s a new row brewing over hugely controversial plans to build 100 new homes in the town.

Plus: two brothers on drug charges are warned they could be sent to prison.

In Thatcham, tributes have been paid to a long-serving Thatcham Town fan. 

And in North Hampshire, MP Kit Malthouse's bid for Conservative leader ends, it's another sweet success for Tadley Treacle Fair.  

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

