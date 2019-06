A Thatcham man has been charged with one count of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

George Cripps, aged 23, of Bourne Road, was charged by postal requisition on May 30, 2019.

The charge relates to an incident on December 21, 2018, where a woman was attacked by a German shepherd.

Mr Cripps will appear at Reading Magistrates court on June 27.