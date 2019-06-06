Hughes pips Allen to finish line

THE third round of the Banjo Cycles Summer Cyclo-Cross Series was a lively occasion, with hard racing in each category, although some riders were away for school half-term.

In the senior men’s race there was a thrilling sprint for first place after a race-long duel between Callum Hughes, Banjo Cycles and Jay Allen, PedalOn.

Hughes took the advantage out of the final corner and held on for the win.

Meanwhile, it was Daniel Atkins who finished third in the event.

Earlier on in the youth U15 girls race, Banjo Cycles rider Amelia Cox won by more than three minutes from her sister Imogen (Bicester CC) with Anna Patterson (Banjo Cycles) third.

Nathan Cracknell, PedalOn, won the boys race. ahead of George Cottrell in second and Finlay Beggin in third.

Eve Lansley was the first to cross the line in the under-eight girls event.

She finished ahead of Ella Warren and Alice Averies in second and third respectively.

In the boys event, Guy Rorke pedalled home to finish first ahead of Jamie Kerry in second and Bertie Greenfield in third.

In the U11s race, Emma Davies was first, while Amiee Taylor and Jemima Ward took the other podium places.

Charlie Forrester edged out Cypher Tindell in the boys event, while Douglas Forrester came home in third place.

In the senior women’s race, Kate Robson took top spot.

She finished ahead of Sarah Hickman in second and Hedvika Toncrova – who finished third.

In the veteran’s event, Crispin Doyle came home in first, ahead of Jamie Smith in second and Lewis King in third.