Break-in at Inchs Yard

THIEVES broke into The Flower Pot Café in Newbury town centre, stealing the money raised for the town’s soup kitchen.

They attempted to open the window of the café in Inchs Yard and when that failed they smashed it to gain entry.

Owner Juliette Davenport said: “There was a small amount of money in the till – about £40 – which they took.

“They also took the money raised for the soup kitchen.”

She estimates that there was £25 in the charity pot that the thieves took in addition to a crate of coke.

She said: “I’m sorry about the soup kitchen money – how could the lowlife do that? It makes me really upset.

“I work six days a week and for someone to think ‘I won’t work today I’ll steal it’ makes me upset.”

The café was closed until 11am on Tuesday, while it was cleaned up.

“Luckily we didn’t have a lot of damage to the café, they hadn’t smashed the place up,” said Mrs Davenport.

She is waiting for a quote on a new window, which she thinks could be as much as £1,000, and fears her insurance premium will increase.

“If people want food they should just ask and I will give them food,” she said.