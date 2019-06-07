Boosting habitat at Wigmore Heath

BASINGSTOKE and Deane Borough Council is holding a public meeting to discuss habitat restoration work at Wigmore Heath.

The council says that the site has become very overgrown and attracts a lot of antisocial behaviour.

Cabinet member for planning, infrastructure and natural environment Mark Ruffell said: “Unfortunately, in recent years the site has become very overgrown and has suffered from antisocial behaviour.

“But when this important work to restore the habitat is completed, not only will the wildlife flourish but local residents will once again have a lovely open space to enjoy.”

The council and volunteers cleared the burned remains and scraped off the damaged top soil during the winter months to reactivate the heather in the soil below and support the protected plants and animals.

Part of the restoration work will include the felling of up to one hectare of thin birch, pine and holly from around the edges of the open heathland to increase the size of the important habitat and create open views across much of the area.

The meeting will be on Thursday, June 20, at 7pm at Tadley Community Centre.