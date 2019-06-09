Fundraising skydive for cancer centre

A NEWBURY woman with terminal cancer completed a sky dive, raising nearly £1,800 for The Pink Place, Basingstoke.

Louise Funnell, 57, from Manor Park, said: “I was diagnosed with terminal cancer back in April 2016 and given 18 to 24 months to live. That was three years ago.

“I’m on chemo drugs at the moment, but my oncologist signed the form to say I was fit enough for a sky dive.

“But, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Ms Funnell completed the sky dive at Go Sky Dive in Salisbury during the bank holiday weekend.

She was being treated at The Pink Palace cancer support centre, when she saw a poster for Go Dive and thought ‘why not?’.

She said: “I suppose I wanted to do something, but I am not really sporty and I hate getting hot and sweaty.

“I thought it would be an easy option.

“I wouldn’t get hot and sweaty – if anything I would get cold.

“The most terrifying part was when I got on the plane.

“My seat was right by the door so when the shutters were opened I could see how tiny everything was.

“The second terrifying part was when the parachute opened and I was pulled backwards.

“It was an enjoyable experience, but equally it was great to be back on the ground.

“My partner Jeremy thought I was mad, but he was supportive.

“On the day he said he wanted to do one too.”

Ms Funnell doesn’t have any plans for further extreme sports, at least for the time being.

She said: “I think I might do something a bit more staid – knitting or a sponsored silence.

“I will just absorb the moment of the sky dive for a bit longer.”

So far, Ms Funnell has raised £1,780 for the Pink Place, which provides friendship, support, information and pamper sessions for men and women who have been diagnosed with cancer, those in remission and those living with the illness.

If you would like to donate, go to www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/louisefunnell1