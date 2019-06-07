Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Arson investigation launched into Newbury football ground fire

Fire started at vacant ground on Wednesday

Police are treating a fire that broke out at Newbury's football ground as a suspected arson. 

A portacabin and fencing on the derelict site in Faraday Road caught fire at around 9,15pm on Wednesday. 

Thames Valley Police issued an appeal today (Friday) for witnesses to the suspected arson to come forward. 

Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43190169300.

The ground is owned by West Berkshire Council and has sat empty for almost a year since the council evicted Newbury FC. 

The council has submitted plans to re-open the ground as a multi-use games area. 





