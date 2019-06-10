Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field

REVISED plans for housing on Thatcham’s Lower Way field will be discussed tomorrow (Tuesday).

Persimmon Homes has applied to build 97 homes on the field, which has been identified as a preferred housing site by West Berkshire Council.

The developer has now reduced the number of homes to 91 and revised the mix of affordable housing.

The site layout has also been amended to address concerns over parking, waste management, garden sizes and overlooking of public open space.

A habitat regulations assessment and an ecological enhancement strategy have also been submitted.

An amended flood risk assessment and landscaping scheme has made up the final amendments.

Thatcham Town Council’s planning and environment committee will discuss the application at its next meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the council chamber in Brownsfield Road, starting at 7pm.

The formerly Conservative-controlled town council objected to the initial scheme, saying that Thatcham had already met its housing allocation.

Councillors added concerns over a potential flood risk and putting additional strain on existing infrastructure and facilities.