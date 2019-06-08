Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Driver at Superbowl had drunk nearly three times limit

Motorist caught in car park of Thatcham leisure spot

court gavel

A MOTORIST stopped by police at the Lakeside Superbowl in Thatcham had drunk nearly three times the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 8, was 54-year-old Robert Lucas Vallance, who lives at Walton Way, Newbury.

Mr Vallance admitted driving a Volkswagen Crafter in the car park of the Lakeside Superbowl bowling alley in Lower Way on April 19 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 100mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Vallance was made subject to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 160 hours unpaid community work.

In addition, he was required to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Mr Vallance was banned from driving for two years.

