Thousands flock to Tadley Treacle Fair

LODDON Valley Lions held its annual Tadley Treacle Fair in Saunders Field on Sunday.

In addition to trade stands, refreshments, charity and gift stalls, entertainment was provided by Reading Scottish Pipe Band, Dance Phaze, Conquest K9 Dog Display team and a parade of vintage vehicles.

One of the organisers, Vanessa Tolsen, said: “The sun shone for us again and the fair was attended by thousands of people, old and young, as there was something for everyone.

“The Lions’ giant tombola raised a profit of £551 alone and was sold out by 2.30pm.

“The tea tent had to send out for more supplies as they sold out and the little shower of rain mid-afternoon didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits, the fun just carried on.”

David and Marion Canning were there again with their cat, railway and weather calendars and gathered photographs for their new dog calendars.

Mr Cannings said: “We’ve been going there for 35 years, but scaling down a little now, owing to age and heath.

“We also had a scaled-down model railway there which children and adults can press a button to run a train and it contained the ever-popular working model swimming pool.”

There was also a licensed bar provided by Tadley Calleva Football Club. There had been some concern about whether the Treacle Fair would go ahead this year, considering Lidl had just submitted an application to build a store on the site.

The total profit raised on the day is not known yet, but the beneficiaries from this year’s event are Seebility Tadley, Tadley Citizen’s Advice and Diabetes UK.

The Treacle Fair derives its name from a legend dating back to the late 19th century, which claims that there were treacle mines located in the village, and until well into the 20th century the locals were referred to as Tadley Treacle Miners.