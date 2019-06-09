Vickers scoops two awards at Tadley's end-of-season celebration

TADLEY Calleva held their end of season presentation night on Saturday at the club.

The awards were presented by the respective managers and chairman Sandy Russell, who thanked all for the last season, seeing improvements on and off the pitch with the ground grading requirements.

The first team under Danny Dolan for the last time, was delighted with the way the team finished eighth in their first season in the Wessex premier league.

Brett Denham picked up the top goalscorer award and Danny Vickers won both the managers’ player and players’ player of the year awards.

The under-21s players’ player of the year went to Mason Timney, while Callum Bush picked up the award for manager’s player of the year.

Elsewhere, Ewan Young was the clubs top scorer, having scored 15 goals in 12 appearances this season.

Tadley’s A team reached two cup quarter-finals, an achievement that was well praised considering the majority of players were under the age of 19.

Bradley Cox was the club’s top scorer with eight goals, Timney picked up the players’ player of the year award while the managers’ player was Charlie Neville.

The reserves manager Chris Hollis was delighted with the season, finishing third in the leagu and winning the North Hampshire DFA Cup, beating Alton in the final.

Adam Bartlett notched an impressive 26 goals for the reserves while also picking up the manager’s player of the year award.

Jordan Holmes scooped the players’ player of the year award.

The young club player of the year went to Kieran Farmer, while Jason Kingston also picked up a similar award.

The clubman of the year went to first team coach George Coffin for his work in coaching and helping all the squads throughout the season.

And there was a special recognition award presented to Danny Dolan, after he announced he would be stepping down as manager after eight years.