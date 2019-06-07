Singh and Pal fire Newbury to victory

NEWBURY travelled to Bracknell for their fourth game of the season, after losing the toss Newbury were asked to bat.

Newbury lost their first wicket in the seventh over (22-1) with Anstey falling for 10 off the bowling of Adam Kite, Rohit Sengupta batted well for 24 before he fell with the score on 65.

Sat Pal and V Raghavan then put on 107 for the fourth wicket to take the score 172-3.

Despite losing Ed Uden cheaply this brought the inform Jagjit Singh to the crease they took the game to Bracknell before Sat Pal was bowled by an Yorker for 93.

Matt Smith joined Jagjit Singh at the create with the score on 211-5, Singh’s attacks continued on the Bracknell bowling attack and he brought up his maiden 100 for Newbury before he fell for 105 with his 2nd 50 coming solely in boundaries in 18 balls.

Newbury then lost two wickets to the impressive Adam Kite (10-38-4) before reaching 341-8 from 45 overs, this is Newbury’s highest ever league score in any format of cricket across all 3 sides.

Bracknell’s chase was once again led by Adam Kite and despite being dropped several times made a solid 70 before being bowled by Anstey.

In truth Bracknell were way behind the rate all through the innings and with wickets falling at regular intervals finished 192 all out from 38.3 overs.

Anstey finished with 4 wickets for 37, Mills with 2 for 30, Raghavan,Singh and Vyantheya picked up a wicket a piece and a run out made sure of a Newbury victory by 149 runs.