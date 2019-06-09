Over-60s friendship lunch at pub

The Old Boot Inn, Stanford Dingley, is holding a monthly Over-60s friendship lunch.

The event is aimed at combating loneliness and isolation in the community.

The pub normally attracts around 30 guests for lunch, which is £9 for two courses or £12 for three courses.

Musical entertainment is also provided.

The next lunch will be on Thursday next week, from noon to 2pm.

Call (0118) 974 5191 or email oldbootinnstanforddingley@gmail.com to book a table.