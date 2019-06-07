Williams: "Our fielding was the best I have seen"

FALKLAND first-team captain Jason Williams was proud of the team effort as they beat Gerrards Cross by six wickets in Division 1 of the Thames Valley league.

After Gerrards Cross winning the toss, they elected to bat themselves and it was Falkland who got off to a dream start.

Charlie Dale and Jimmy Shaw both claimed a wicket each as David Cleary and Burhan Mirza both fell for zero.

Chris Marrow did restore order by hitting an unbeaten 120 and they finished on 220-7.

“All our bowlers’ bowled really well and showed utmost patience,” said Williams. Even though they scored 221 it was a great effort.

“Will Langmead, who has never bowled before, had to bowl and I honestly thought with our batting line-up that they were at least 60-80 runs short.

“The fielding from our team was the best I have ever seen from any team and we must have saved ourselves 40 runs in the field.”

James Ettridge hit 32 runs for Falkland as they began their chase, and a 60 from Sagar Chhabria certainly boosted their chances.

Langmead (35) and James Lauder (43) added healthy scores before Jimmy Shaw (27) made sure of the win.

Williams said: “It was a brilliant all-round performance that showed just what we are capable of as a team.

“It’s the first time we have beaten Gerrards Cross since I have been at the club, so to dominate the game as we did was a real reflection of how well we played.

“I was surprised that the Gerrards cross skipper put themselves into bat given that they were bowled out for 148 the previous week.

“But I was highly delighted as it was always my intention to bowl first and chase whatever they set us,” he added.

Falkland face Stoke Green this weekend, with a number of players missing, but he remains confident ahead of the clash.

“Unfortunately we lose four players for Saturday’s match which is a real shame, but the players coming in have all played 1st team this year so we should not be inconvenienced in any way.”



Meanwhile, Aaron Briggs hit a score of 104 for Sulhamstead & Ufton as they beat Falkland 2nd by just four runs in Division 3a.

They opened the batting after winning the toss and registered 212 after 44.5 overs, with Falkland’s Nigel Trumper taking four wickets in the process.

Falkland attempted to reach the target of 213 with Andy Jones reaching 50, but they fell four runs short and suffered defeat.

But, it was joy for Falkland 3rd in Division 5b as they beat Slough 4th by two wickets.

George Hawkins took an incredible five wickets for Falkland, who bowled first and dismissed their opponents for 118 after 35 overs.

Rob Marson hit 15 runs for Falkland and a 31 from Stephen Clarke helped them settle any nerves.

Dave Harrison (25) and Zeeshan Afridi (20) made sure of the win, as Falkland ended on 123-8 after 27 overs.