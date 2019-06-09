Katie maintains form to collect medal

WOOLTON Hill's Katie Metalli continued her successful start to the season with a win at the Metropolitan Regatta at Dorney Lake, Eton.

After her success in winning two medals, including a gold at the British Universities Championships last month, Metalli was once immediately at the sharp end as her Oxford Brookes W8+ recorded the fastest time of any women's crew in any event in the morning’s 1500m time-trial, in 6:26.9.

Brookes made sure of getting lane advantage for the final as they ran out easy winners in the first of the semi-finals with an impressive showing as they clocked 6:49.82 for the full 2km distance.

The second semi-final also went largely to form as Leander claimed the win in 6:50.53 to set up the prospect of a tasty final with Newcastle in 6:56 and Thames Rowing Club 6:59.

In the final, it was Leander's experience that gave them the jump at the start and by 500m were edging in front of Brookes by a quarter of a length.

Brookes gave a final push in the last 500m where they closed the gap, but the Leander boat just edged the win in 6:41.77 the second fastest time in the history of the regatta.

Brookes finished in 6:43.29 – a new course record for an academic crew with a talented Tideway's Scullers club cat boat taking third overall in 6:51.2.

Brookes easily won the Academic event with UC Cork some 20 seconds adrift in 7:03 and University College Dublin in 7:09.

“I can't believe how fast we were going,” said Metalli after the event. “This is our academic crew for Henley and we've only actually been together since our training camp two weeks ago but we were flying.”

“Obviously we are really pleased to get the win.

“But it’s even better that we are so close to any open category boat let, alone Leander,” added Metalli.