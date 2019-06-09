Man is pushed into moving traffic

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was pushed into moving traffic during an altercation.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking down Langley Hill in Calcot from the water tower at approximately 11.20pm last night, Saturday.

When he reached the junction with Voller Drive he became embroiled in an altercation with two males, believed to be teenagers, one of whom had a bicycle.

Police believe that the victim was then pushed by the teenagers into the road and into the path of a moving vehicle, which he collided with.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his head and arm. He is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

Det Insp Dean Brown said: “Our priority in this investigation is to identify and locate the two teenagers who the victim had an altercation with. I believe that someone will know who these two teenagers are.

“The males are described as in their mid to late teens. They were both wearing dark clothing. One of the teenagers had a dark coloured bicycle.

“Do you know these teenagers, have they confided in you about the incident, or have you seen someone disposing of clothes or a bicycle? If you have any information please contact police.

“We also want to speak to any motorists who drove in or around Langley Hill last night between about 11pm and 11.30pm, especially if you have dashcam footage.

Police say the easiest way to contact them is via their website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Alternatively, you can visit a police station or call 101, quoting reference 1627 (8/6).

Dey Insp Brown added: “A thorough investigation is underway and we have officers are in the area conducting house to house enquiries, forensic examinations and obtaining CCTV and reviewing CCTV.”