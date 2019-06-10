Weather warnings issued as heavy rain hits the South East

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings as storms hit the South East today.

There is an amber warning in place for rain across London and the South East from 3pm until 11pm today (Monday).

It warns that localised flooding and transport disruption are likely during this evening’s rush hour, as well as the potential for power cuts.

The amber warning stretches as far west as Reading, with West Berkshire then included in a yellow weather warning area.

The showers that have plagued the area all day are expected to increase in intensity this afternoon, with predictions that up to 60mm of rain could fall in some areas.

The storms are due to ease off by the early hours of tomorrow, but the forecast for the rest of the week remains unsettled.