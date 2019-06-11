Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

School design challenge for Step Up 4 Good event

BodyGREENHAM Trust has launched a competition for local schools to design two medals for the 2019 Step Up 4 Good 10k and family fun runs. 

Primary school children will design the medal for the children’s race and secondary school pupils will design the adult race medal.  

Medal-designing competition entries must be submitted by June 21 and the winners will be announced on July 1. 

Step Up 4 Good is being held at Newbury Racecourse on October 13 and has four events – The Family Mile, The Para Mile, 3k and 10k race. 

To enter, download the templates from www.stepup4good.co.uk

