School design challenge for Step Up 4 Good event

BodyGREENHAM Trust has launched a competition for local schools to design two medals for the 2019 Step Up 4 Good 10k and family fun runs.

Primary school children will design the medal for the children’s race and secondary school pupils will design the adult race medal.

Medal-designing competition entries must be submitted by June 21 and the winners will be announced on July 1.

Step Up 4 Good is being held at Newbury Racecourse on October 13 and has four events – The Family Mile, The Para Mile, 3k and 10k race.

To enter, download the templates from www.stepup4good.co.uk