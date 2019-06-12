Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

Flooding and travel disruption are expected across the south east this afternoon as the area is hit by thunderstorms.

The unsettled weather that has been with us all week looks set to deteriorate, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms just issued by the Met Office.

West Berkshire is among the counties across the South East that is covered by the weather warning.

The national weather service has warned that the storms will develop this afternoon and will bring localised flooding and travel disruption.

Some of the storms will be slow-moving, with prolonged rain, it added. The warning said that lightning strikes, hail and strong winds could also cause problems in some areas and power cuts may be a possibility.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in some areas before the torrential downpours ease off throughout the evening.