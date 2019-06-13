Crusaders snap up Best shirt sponsor

HUNGERFORD Town have announced Wyldecrest Parks as the club’s main shirt sponsor on a three-year deal, starting from the 2019/20 season.

The residential park company is owned by Alfie Best and has become Europe’s largest mobile home operator.

Club chairman Patrick Chambers contacted Best when he took over at Bulpit Lane in regards to sponsorship.

And Best is looking forward to establishing a strong relationship with the National League South club and Chambers.

He said: “I don’t think I have heard him be so passionate about something when we spoke.

“There was an awful lot of work to do for the chairman and I don’t think they could have got a better person.

“Would I say we’re here to support the club? Absolutely.

“But it’s also through the loyalty to Patrick that we agreed a three-year deal for the sponsorship.”

Wyldecrest Parks has more than 13,000 residents around the country, including sites in Bath and Andover.

And like Chambers’ task, Best is also keen to bring more people through the gate for each home game.

He said: “I think the club has got a phenomenal amount of backing from the local community because it’s that type of club.

“Hopefully with the sponsorship we’re doing for three years, it can help promote the club and let the people in the area know about the club.”

Speaking about the new sponsorship, Chambers said: “Alfie was one of the first people I called [when I became chairman] because I know he is very passionate in anything that he gets involved with.

“People with a high profile can help us reach out to more people and drive this football club forward.

“This news will help Ian [Herring], who is currently negotiating with some of our existing players for next season as well as new players.

“If people see news like this, it gives a positive energy around the club and it gives us a look of stability,” he added.

Best said: “This type of sponsorship is different.

“It shows other companies that we’re giving back and it is something you do out of love.

“We’re only here once and if you’re in a privileged position to give back then it can give you exposure in the right way, so people can see.”

With things starting to take shape at Bulpit Lane in recent weeks, Best has called on supporters to continue to back the club.

“We can talk things up and we can talk things down, but the most important thing is that the supporters continue to support the club in the way they have done.”

“Patrick has stepped in to this for the love of it and it deserves a round of applause,” said Best.

“It puts the team in good spirits and if that’s the case, the fans will be in good spirits.”