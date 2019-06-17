Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Langford: I am leaving the club in great hands

The striker has decided to step down as player/manager

DANNY Langford has stepped down as Newbury FC player/manager and believes it’s the right time to focus more on the playing side.

The striker took over at the Thames Valley Premier League  club 18 months ago.

And, after winning the Division 1 title convincingly and reaching the semi-final of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy last season,

Langford has made the decision to leave the club.

He said: “After a long 18 months I have taken the decision to step down as Newbury FC manager.

“It was always going to be tough given the circumstances, but I am extremely proud of what I have achieved for the club.”

Newbury have endured tough battles with the council after being forced out of their Faraday Road home ground, resulting in their home games being played at Brimpton FC last season.

But despite a difficult year off the field, Langford has been supported by some key members at the club.

He said: “I would like to thank chairman Keith Moss, Alan Lovegrove and Mike Richards because without them, nothing we achieved last season would have been possible.

“I am leaving the club in great hands and hopefully the hard work that has been put in will leave them in good order going forward.”

The 27-year-old has not decided where he will be playing football next season, but he feels it’s the perfect time to push on in his career.

He said: “I feel that this is the correct time to go and concentrate on my football and move on.

“I leave the club in a much better position on and off the field than when I took over and that will always be an achievement for me.”

And although Langford has departed the club, he still wants people to continue supporting their local football club.

“People need to keep getting behind this football club,” Langford said.

“They have overcome a lot more than most clubs would imagine and they need the people of Newbury to keep pushing them forward.”

