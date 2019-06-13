Barbecue festival coming to Newbury

NEWBURY’S Market Place will be the place to ‘meat’ up on Sunday when a barbecue festival will be held in the town.

The festival, hosted by Yummy Events in conjunction with Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), will feature barbecue flavours from all around the world, essential products for pit masters and an artisan market with foodie treats.

Live music and entertainment will be staged throughout the day. The festival runs from 11am until 4pm.

Northbrook Street, Bridge Street, Bartholomew Street and Market Place will be closed to traffic between 7am and 6pm for the festival.

An alternative route will be in place via the Robin Hood Roundabout and the A339.

A vegan market will be held in the town on Sunday, June 23.