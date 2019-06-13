Police appeal following assault in West Berkshire village

Witnesses to an assault in Mortimer are being sought by police.

A 24-year-old man was headbutted by another man after they started a conversation in the outside area of the Victoria Arms on Victoria Road at around 11pm on Saturday, June 1.

The victim sustained a cut to the face and was treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and has been discharged.

The assailant is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with light brown hair. He was wearing a Tottenham football shirt with a bomber jacket.

Investigating officer, PC Craig Thomas based in the incident and crime response team at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward, as they may have information vital to our investigation.

“Anyone with information about this incident should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190165075. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”