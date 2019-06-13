Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Officers want to speak with woman who may have vital information

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV of a woman who may have vital information in connection with a theft in Newbury.

The thief entered Sally Hair and Beauty Supplies Limited on Hambridge Road and stole a number of hair dressing products.

Thames Valley Police has issued an appeal for information into the theft, which occurred at around 2.50pm on Saturday, May 4.

Investigating officer, PC Louise Eaton based at Newbury police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the woman in this CCTV image, as she may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this individual, or has information about the incident, can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190137623. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

