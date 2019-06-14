Scout group rises to the challenge

MORE than 100 people from 1st Wash Common Scout Group took part in a 1,000-Mile Challenge to raise money for their new HQ project at the weekend.

Walking routes were dependent on age and fitness with 1.1 miles for the Beavers extending to 70 miles from Brownsea Island – location of the first Scout Camp – back to the proposed location of the new HQ at Falkland Cricket Club.

Two parents, Phil Hamshaw and Chris Hall – who also helped organise the event – completed 70 miles in 36 hours, battling Storm Miguel, blisters and footpath styles.

Group Scout leader Rob Daniels said: “We are just bowled over by the effort and commitment our community has gone to.

“I, along with Stu Meades and Mike Eaton, were properly broken by the 42.3 miles we did on Friday in appalling conditions, but for Phil and Chris to get up and do it all again on Saturday was just inspiring.

“A massive thank you to them and everyone who took part and supported us.”

Donations are being matched by the Greenham Trust via The Good Exchange and so more than £4,700 has been raised, with donations still coming in.

You can still donate via the website www.WashCommonScouts.org.uk