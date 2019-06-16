Fundraisers serve up tennis marathon

FUNDRAISING aces delivered a grand slam performance for a local charity.

The New Life 24-hour tennis marathon took place at David Lloyd Newbury, where 384 individual hours were played.

New Life raises money to provide equipment for premature or seriously-ill babies to increase their chances of survival.

The charity was founded by Trevor Goodall in 1995 in memory of his sons Joshua and Samuel, who died a week after being born three months premature.

Organisers expanded on last year’s inaugural event, which raised £17,000, to include a SPINathon and kids on tennis, to raise £25,300.

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell joined in the charity marathon.

Mr Goodall said: “The event was a massive success for New Life, achieved by lots of dedicated helpers and supporters giving their all to help little babies.

“The £25,300 surpassed our wildest dreams and it will help so many tiny lives.”

The donations have helped New Life to provide Salisbury District Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit with a Drager baby incubator, replacing its current ones, which are more than 15 years old.

The charity said: “The buzz and atmosphere was incredible throughout the event and it was wonderful to see so many people come together to help raise money for such a great cause.

“This is exactly why Trev started the New Life charity and nearly 25 years after he pledged to help every little baby that he could to have the best chance of survival and quality of life, thankfully, Trev has kept it going.

“His boys Joshua and Samuel must be shining on their dad as every event is supported by such incredible people and we are very lucky to have the support of many donors and helpers to run these events.

“It’s just wonderful that the fundraising has, and is still, going directly in to the heart of the cause.”

Results

24-hour tennis match score: Slicers 161 games Top Spinners 158 games

24-hour match 2019 Cup: Tony Montana (Slicers)

Highest game score: Top Spinners (Nick Dingwall & Jamie Wallace) 13 games

Mens’ fastest serve: 1 Nick Dingwall (108mph), 2 Matt Childs (107mph)

Ladies fastest serve: 1 Jess Pfanner (79mph), 2 Deb Hadfield (75mph)