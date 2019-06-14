Hair stylist caught with child porn could be heading back to jail

A HAIRDRESSER who was jailed for hoarding child pornography could be sent back to prison for breaking a court order.

Anthony John Farr, who runs the mobile, visiting hairdressing business Hair by Tony, was jailed in May 2017 after being caught with more than 20,000 indecent images of children.

Farr, of Southend Road, Bradfield Southend, had both still and moving images in categories C, B and A – the most serious.

The 53-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison, ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) designed to stop him re-offending.

But on Thursday, June 6 he was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court, charged with breaching the order.

Farr admitted having, without reasonable excuse, an Amazon Kindle Fire tablet, that he was prohibited from owning by the SHPO, on or around December 23 last year.

To make matters worse, the court heard, there were “inappropriate” images on it.

Michael Phillips, defending, said his client pleaded guilty on a basis, which was not outlined in open court.

Ben May, prosecuting, said: “I have seen the basis of plea; elements of it are acceptable and elements of it are not.”

However, he added: “In any event, I suggest his case is beyond this court’s sentencing powers.

“This was a deliberate breach.

“The starting point for [for sentencing] is 12 months custody.”

Mr Phillips responded that the breach was not as serious as the prosecution suggested.

Mr May then turned to a police officer who was attending and asked for copies of the images.

He then handed them to the district judge, Davinder Lachhar.

Mr Phillips suggested that the images were largely innocent family snaps.

But after viewing the images, district judge Lachhar retorted: “Not all of them – my powers of punishment are insufficient.

“This will go to Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

“There will need to be reports, but I can’t do that until the basis of plea is accepted or otherwise.”

The case was adjourned for a date to be fixed.

Farr was meanwhile released on bail.