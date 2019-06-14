Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Call for Village Agents to tackle isolation

Projects aim to address loneliness, lack of services in rural areas

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire is seeking people to help with its village projects.

The charity is looking for volunteer Village Agents to assist elderly and socially-isolated residents.

Village Agents help residents with their problems, queries and concerns.

It is a diverse role, requiring common sense and a willingness to adapt.

Project coordinator Gill Comley described her team as “the people to ask when you don’t know who to ask”.

She said: “We particularly deal with rural isolation, people who can’t get out and about any more, who are struggling to tell what’s going on.

“We try to find the common-sense answer.

“Not everywhere has great facilities, not every village has a lot going on.”

The Volunteer Centre in Bolton Place, Newbury was established in 1974. It operates projects across West Berkshire and aims to make its presence felt in every community, no matter how small or remote.

To learn more about the Village Agent scheme, visit tinyurl.com/y398evkk

